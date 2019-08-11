Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Handed tough-luck loss
Thornton (4-8) was hit with the loss after yielding one run on three hits and one walk while striking out six over six innings Sunday against the Yankees.
Thornton threw the ball well in this one, though he allowed the only run of the ballgame in the fifth inning, resulting in a losing decision. The 25-year-old right-hander has now delivered quality starts in two of his last three outings, but he owns a 5.34 ERA and 1.48 WHIP with a 110:47 K:BB over 114.2 innings this season with Toronto.
