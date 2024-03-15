Thornton has pitched 4.2 innings across five Cactus League appearances, allowing four runs (two earned) on three hits and four walks while recording two strikeouts.

The right-hander's numbers are a bit deceiving, as all of his trouble has come over two of those outings. Thornton has otherwise posted a trio of one-inning scoreless appearances after impressing last season following his arrival in a trade with the Blue Jays. The 30-year-old has 36 career starts at the big-league level, and Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports that manager Scott Servais plans to deploy Thornton in a multi-inning role out of the bullpen when necessary.