Cubs' Trent Thornton: Earns fifth win Thursday

Thornton (5-4) worked around a walk to pitch a scoreless inning of relief and earn the win in Thursday's 3-2, extra-innings victory over the Blue Jays. He struck out one.

Thornton was the last of five Chicago pitchers to take the mound Thursday, working the top of the 11th inning in a 2-2 tie. The righty picked up the win when Pete Crow-Armstrong stole third base in the bottom of the 11th, then came around to score on a throwing error. Thornton has been solid this year with a 2.78 ERA across 35.2 innings, but he's in a crowded back-end mix that features Jacob Webb and the newly acquired Ryan Zeferjahn. Daniel Palencia (elbow) should also be back from the injured list in the near future.