Cubs' Trent Thornton: Records second save Tuesday

Thornton fired a scoreless ninth inning with a strikeout to earn the save in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Orioles.

Thornton was the fifth Chicago pitcher used in the game, and he retired Baltimore in order to record his second save of the season. The righty has tallied both of those saves in the past week with Daniel Palencia (elbow) still on the injured list and not set to return until after the All-Star break. Jacob Webb has been the Cubs' top option for saves with Palencia on the shelf, but he was called on in the seventh inning Tuesday to help his team get out of a bases-loaded jam. Thornton has been solid overall with a 2.63 ERA out of the bullpen, though he does only have 13 strikeouts across 27.1 innings of work, which doesn't make him an ideal closer candidate.