Cubs' Trent Thornton: Blows save Wednesday

Thornton (3-4) allowed three runs (two earned) on two hits and a walk while retiring only one batter to blow the save and take the loss Wednesday against the Cardinals.

Thornton got the bottom of the 10th inning staked to a 2-0 lead thanks to a Pete Crow-Armstrong home run. The righty started the frame by allowing a soft single to Lars Nootbaar, and things quickly unraveled from there, culminating in a walkoff, two-run double by Ivan Herrera. This was just the second time in his last nine appearances that Thornton has been scored on, and the veteran still has a solid 3.03 ERA across 32.2 innings overall.