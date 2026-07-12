Cubs' Trent Thornton: Collects one-out save

Thornton recorded a save against the Reds on Saturday, retiring the only batter he faced on a groundout.

Ryan Rolison was handed the ball in the ninth inning with Chicago up 5-3, but he was lifted with two outs after putting runners on second and third base. Thornton was summoned to go head-to-head with Sal Stewart, and the game ended when Stewart grounded out to second. Thornton thus logged his third save of the season and notched his ninth scoreless appearance across his past 10 outings. Since Daniel Palencia (elbow) landed on the injured list June 16, four different Cubs relievers have notched a save, and three (including Thornton) have posted multiple saves. One of those three pitchers (Jordan Wicks) has since been sent down to the minors, so it appears Thornton and Jacob Webb are sharing closer duties for the time being.