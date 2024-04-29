Thornton (0-1) took the loss against the Diamondbacks on Sunday, allowing an earned run on a hit and a walk over one inning.

Thornton was entrusted with preserving a 2-2 tie when he entered in the eighth inning, but he set himself up for some trouble by issuing a leadoff walk to Kevin Newman and subsequently surrendered a double to Ketel Marte that plated him with the go-ahead run. The Mariners would prove unable to overcome the one-run deficit, saddling Thornton with the loss. The stumble snapped what had been a near month-long stretch of impressive pitching for Thornton, who hadn't allowed a run in 10 consecutive appearances and had lowered his ERA from 13.50 to 0.84 in the process.