Thornton signed a one-year, $1.2 million contract with the Mariners on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Thornton proved to be a valuable addition to Seattle's bullpen after he was traded from Toronto in July. He logged a 2.08 ERA and 1.08 WHIP through 26 innings with the Mariners and figures to be used often in high-leverage situations in 2024.