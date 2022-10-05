The Blue Jays recalled Thornton from Triple-A Buffalo ahead of the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Orioles.
Mitch White was optioned to the minors after covering four innings of relief in the Blue Jays' 5-4 loss to the Orioles in Game 1. Thornton will give Toronto another fresh relief arm for the regular-season finale.
