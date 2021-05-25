Thornton allowed five runs (zero earned) on two hits and two walks while striking out two in one innings Monday against the Rays.

None of the five runs to cross the plate in the first inning were earned due to a fielding error, but Thornton struggled to record the first three outs in his appearance as Toronto's opener. Before fanning the final batter of the frame, he walked in a run and gave up a grand slam. Following his latest outing, the right-hander owns a 2.59 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 24:10 K:BB across 24.1 innings on the season.