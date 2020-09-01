Thornton underwent surgery to remove loose bodies in his right elbow Tuesday, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.
Tommy John surgery appeared to be potentially on the table when it was reported Monday that Thornton was meeting with Dr. James Andrews, but the procedure he wound up undergoing was a different one. He's expected to be ready to go for the start of the 2021 campaign.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Visiting Dr. James Andrews•
-
Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Done for season•
-
Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Goes on IL•
-
Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Exits start with elbow injury•
-
Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Starting Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Surrenders six earned runs•