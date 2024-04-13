Rodriguez will be recalled from Triple-A Buffalo to start Saturday's game against the Rockies, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Rodriguez will be making his MLB debut Saturday, replacing the struggling Bowden Francis as Toronto's starting pitcher. Rodriguez has thrown 6.1 scoreless innings and struck out 10 batters through two starts with Buffalo. If the 27-year-old righty finds success in his first big-league start, he could end up taking Francis' spot in the Jays' rotation.