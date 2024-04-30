Rodriguez didn't factor into the decision Monday, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and three walks over 3.2 innings. He struck out one.

Rodriguez struggled to get quick outs, getting pulled after 82 pitches without completing four innings. While he's yet to go deeper than four frames this season, Rodriguez owns a 4.11 ERA and a 1.76 WHIP on the year. If Alek Manoah (shoulder) isn't ready to rejoin the rotation, Rodriguez should slot into another start Sunday at Washington.