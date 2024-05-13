Rodriguez (back) threw a bullpen session Monday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
He's slated for another bullpen session in the coming days and might be ready for a rehab assignment after that as he recovers from thoracic spine inflammation. Rodriguez had been starting for the Blue Jays before going on the injured list, but it's not certain what his role will be when he returns.
