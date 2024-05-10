Rodriguez (back) was playing catch out to 90 feet Friday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Rodriguez seems to be progressing well after being placed on the 15-day IL with thoracic spine inflammation on April 30. While he'll be eligible to return May 14, it seems as though Rodriguez will need more time before being reinstated.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Yariel Rodriguez: Placed on injured list•
-
Blue Jays' Yariel Rodriguez: Dealing with back soreness•
-
Blue Jays' Yariel Rodriguez: Inefficient against KC•
-
Blue Jays' Yariel Rodriguez: First loss of season•
-
Blue Jays' Yariel Rodriguez: Likely to move to bullpen soon•
-
Blue Jays' Yariel Rodriguez: Strikes out seven in no-decision•