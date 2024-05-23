Rodriguez (back) allowed an unearned run on one hit and one walk while retiring one batter in his rehab appearance for Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday.
Rodriguez tossed 16 pitches in the outing, his first at any level since the Blue Jays placed him on the 15-day injured list April 30 with thoracic spine inflammation. Per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com, Rodriguez is scheduled to cover two innings and toss around 30-to-35 pitches in his next rehab appearance later this week, which could be his last before he makes his return from the IL.
