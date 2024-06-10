Rodriguez (back) is scheduled to make another rehab start Tuesday with Triple-A Buffalo, MLB.com reports.

Rodriguez is closing in on a return from the 15-day injured list after the Blue Jays deactivated him April 30 due to thoracic spine inflammation. The Blue Jays appear to be prepping for Rodriguez to take on a starting role upon his return from the IL -- or are at least keeping him available as a rotation option -- as MLB.com notes that the organization wants him to push his pitch count up to 75 before he's activated. In his most recent rehab start with Buffalo last Wednesday, Rodriguez tossed 43 pitches over three shutout innings, then tossed 15 more pitches in a bullpen session immediately upon leaving the game. If he's able to add around 15 more pitches to his workload Tuesday, Rodriguez could get the green light to rejoin the big club as soon as the upcoming weekend. Should the Blue Jays choose to include Rodriguez in their rotation, he would likely unseat Bowden Francis as the No. 5 starter, though even in that scenario, Toronto could deploy the two pitchers as a piggyback tandem like it did earlier in the season.