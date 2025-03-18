Rodriguez could begin the season in the rotation if Max Scherzer (thumb) isn't ready to make his first start, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

The Blue Jays will need a fifth starter March 31, giving Scherzer little time to recover and get fully stretched out. Rodriguez has worked 9.2 innings in Grapefruit League action this spring, striking out 11 batters but also walking seven and serving up four homers. If Toronto decides he's better suited for a long relief role, or Scherzer's thumb issue is deemed to be minor and he's only expected to miss one or two turns through the rotation, Jake Bloss or Eric Lauer might be called upon instead.