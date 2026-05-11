The Blue Jays selected Rodriguez's contract from Triple-A Buffalo on Monday.

Toronto dropped Rodriguez from its 40-man roster in December, but he'll make his return to the big club after getting off to a strong start to the season with Buffalo. Over 11 appearances at the Triple-A level spanning 13.1 innings, Rodriguez delivered a 2.63 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 25:9 K:BB. He'll provide the Blue Jays with a multi-inning option out of the bullpen, but his usage may be largely limited to lower-leverage spots.