Rodriguez might open the season in the Blue Jays' bullpen following the addition of Max Scherzer, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet reports.

Rodriguez will likely stay stretched out during spring training, but he looks to be sixth on the rotation depth chart for Toronto. The Blue Jays do have a stretch 13 games in 13 days from April 4-16, presenting an opportunity for Rodriguez to get a spot start or two if the club wants to use him in a swingman role. Rodriguez made 21 starts for Toronto in 2024, posting a 4.47 ERA and 85:40 K:BB over 86.2 innings.