Rodriguez (back) threw three shutout, no-hit innings for Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday, walking one and striking out four.

The 27-year-old right-hander looked just about ready to rejoin the big-league staff, firing 29 of 43 pitches for strikes, and per MLB.com he threw another 15 pitches in the bullpen afterward to get stretched out a little more. That extra work suggests Rodriguez will be a candidate to move back into the rotation once he's activated, but the Blue Jays have yet to determine if he'll need one more rehab start before coming off the IL.