Rodriguez (back) is slated to make his next rehab appearance Wednesday for Triple-A Buffalo as a reliever, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Though Rodriguez has started in each of his last three rehab outings, the Blue Jays want to have the right-hander get comfortable with working out of the bullpen in case he ends up being deployed in that capacity upon returning from the 15-day injured list. Even while he's set to come on in relief Wednesday, Rodriguez is still expected to increase his workload, as he's being targeted for around 55 pitches. If all goes well Wednesday, Rodriguez could make his next appearance with the Blue Jays, potentially as a replacement in the rotation for the injured Alek Manoah (elbow). Bowden Francis (forearm) also appears on track to return from the IL in the near future, and he and Rodriguez could end up forming a tandem for the fifth spot in the rotation if the Blue Jays don't want to commit to either as a traditional starter.