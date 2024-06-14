Rodriguez (back) will make one more rehab start with Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday rather than rejoining the Blue Jays' rotation this weekend, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The Jays were considering bringing Rodriguez back against the Guardians on Saturday after he struck out 10 over four shutout innings in his last rehab outing. However, the club has opted to get him stretched out a bit more before likely activating the right-hander next weekend. Rodriguez has been out since late April with thoracic spine inflammation.