Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Wednesday that the club is considering activating Rodriguez (back) from the 15-day injured list to start either Saturday or Sunday versus the Guardians, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Rodriguez was terrific with Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday in what's shaping up to be his final rehab start, striking out 10 over four shutout innings. He would be starting on short rest if he's brought back Saturday, but the club is considering it because it prefers giving Jose Berrios an extra day of rest before his next outing. More likely, it seems, would be to have both Berrios and Rodriguez going on normal rest Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Either way, Rodriguez is poised to return this weekend following a six-week absence due to thoracic spine inflammation.