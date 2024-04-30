Rodriguez is experiencing back soreness after Monday's start against the Royals and is considered day-to-day, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Rodriguez's back issues flared up again following Monday's 3.2-inning start, an issue that bothered him throughout spring training. With his next scheduled start coming Sunday at Washington, Rodriguez will have some time to heal up. However, with Alek Manoah (shoulder) nearing a return, making what's likely to be his last rehab start Tuesday, the Blue Jays could push Rodriguez back to the bullpen and give Manoah the ball Sunday.