Rodriguez (back) is scheduled to pitch at Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
After throwing off a mound earlier this week, Rodriguez is set to make his first rehab appearance Tuesday. He made four starts prior to his back flaring up but it's unclear if he'll retain his rotation spot when active.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Yariel Rodriguez: Throws off mound•
-
Blue Jays' Yariel Rodriguez: Playing catch•
-
Blue Jays' Yariel Rodriguez: Placed on injured list•
-
Blue Jays' Yariel Rodriguez: Dealing with back soreness•
-
Blue Jays' Yariel Rodriguez: Inefficient against KC•
-
Blue Jays' Yariel Rodriguez: First loss of season•