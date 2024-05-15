Kikuchi is slated to start Wednesday's game against the Orioles in Baltimore, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

After Tuesday's game was postponed, the Blue Jays hadn't initially named a starter for Wednesday's series finale. Rather than pushing Chris Bassitt back a day in the pitching schedule after he had been in line to take the hill Tuesday, the Blue Jays will instead move up Kikuchi and have him take the hill Wednesday on his normal four days' rest. Kikuchi took a loss his last time out Friday against the Twins, but he worked a season-high eight innings and lowered his ERA to 2.64.