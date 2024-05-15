Kikuchi didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against Baltimore, allowing one run on six hits and a walk in 4.1 innings. He struck out nine.

Kikuchi needed 88 pitches to record 11 outs, though he limited Baltimore to one run on Jordan Westburg's lead-off homer in the first while recording nine strikeouts for the third time this season. Kikuchi had gone at least six innings in his previous six starts -- he's 2-3 on the year with a 2.60 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 55:10 K:BB across 52 innings. The left-hander is currently on track to face the White Sox at home in his next start.