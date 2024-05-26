Kikuchi escaped Sunday's 14-11 loss to Detroit with a no-decision, yielding five earned runs on eight hits over just three innings. He did not record a walk or strikeout.

Kikuchi got roughed up in this one, surrendering four extra base hits including a solo home run to Spencer Torkelson. The five earned runs are a season high for Kikuchi, who entered this game on a four-game streak allowing two runs or fewer. The 32-year-old still sports a solid 3.25 ERA after today's outing, but more regression could be coming if his 0.74 HR/9 normalizes to his career average of 1.56. His is tentatively slated for a home start next weekend against the Pirates.