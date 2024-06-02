Kikuchi (2-5) took the loss Saturday as the Blue Jays fell 8-1 to the Pirates, coughing up six runs (five earned) on nine hits and a walk over 5.1 innings. He struck out four.

Pittsburgh jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning, and while Kikuchi was able to avoid an early exit, he still wound up putting extra pressure on a Toronto bullpen that had already been taxed by a 14-inning game Friday. The southpaw left the mound after 89 pitches (61 strikes), and he's been tagged for 10 earned runs in 8.1 frames over his last two starts -- a far cry from the prior six weeks, in which he delivered six quality starts in eight outings with a 2.61 ERA. Kikuchi will look to rebound when he next takes the mound, which is scheduled to come at home next week against the Orioles.