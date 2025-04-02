Kikuchi came away with a no-decision in Wednesday's 12-5 loss to the Cardinals, giving up three runs on four hits and five walks over six innings. He struck out six.

The southpaw battled both his control and command, tossing only 59 of 104 pitches for strikes and getting tagged for a pair of homers by Ivan Herrera. Even so, Kikuchi was briefly in line for the win when the Halos took a 5-3 lead in the top of the seventh, but the bullpen made a mess of things. Kikuchi has a 4.50 ERA and 11:5 K:BB though his first two trips to the mound for Los Angeles, both of them quality starts, and he'll look for his first win of 2025 in his next outing, which lines up to come on the road next week in Tampa Bay.