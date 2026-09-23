Kikuchi allowed two runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out two over 5.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Athletics on Tuesday.

Kikuchi had failed to complete five frames in his previous two outings, but he got back over that threshold this time. He was in line for the win when he exited, but the Angels' bullpen was unable to protect the lead. Through 62.2 innings over 13 starts, Kikuchi has a 4.88 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 60:29 K:BB. He is tentatively lined up for one more start on the road in Seattle over the weekend.