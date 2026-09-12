Kikuchi didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Nationals, allowing one run on three hits and four walks over four innings. He struck out five.

The lefty needed 88 pitches (54 strikes) to record 12 outs as Kikuchi failed to last at least five innings for the first time in four starts since returning from shoulder inflammation. After a bumpy outing against the Rangers on Aug. 23, Kikuchi's been stingier, posting a 1.59 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 17:8 K:BB over his last 17 innings and three trips to the mound. He'll look to tighten things up in his next start, which is scheduled to come at home next week against the Mariners.