Kikuchi (1-6) allowed five runs (four earned) on five hits and five walks while striking out four over 4.1 innings to take the loss Wednesday versus the Mariners.

The five walks were a season high for Kikuchi, who has issued 12 free passes over his last 14.1 innings. He has at least kept the ball in the yard in that span, but the Mariners were able to pick him apart with singles and walks in Wednesday's game. For the season, Kikuchi is at a 5.02 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 58:28 K:BB through 57.1 innings over 12 starts. The southpaw is projected to make his next start on the road versus the Athletics.