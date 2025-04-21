Kikuchi allowed one run (zero earned) on five hits and four walks while striking out six in 5.1 innings Sunday against the Giants. He did not factor into the decision.

Kikuchi was unable to reach six innings for the first time this season but had another solid outing. He was able to escape a scoring threat in the fourth and recorded struck out the side in the fifth despite also allowing an unearned run. Kikuchi has not won a game yet, but he's been worth every penny they've paid him thus far with a 3.38 ERA through five starts. Kikuchi lines up to face the Twins on the road in his upcoming start over the weekend.