Kikuchi (0-4) took the loss against the Twins on Saturday, allowing four runs on nine hits and four walks over two innings. He did not strike out a batter.

Kikuchi yielded three runs in the first frame off six singles (including four straight to start the inning) and a walk. The veteran southpaw gave up another run in the second inning and was lifted ahead of the third after tossing 66 pitches (37 strikes) while generating just three whiffs. Saturday's outing was in stark contrast to his previous start against the Giants on April 20, when he tossed 5.1 innings without giving up an earned run. Kikuchi is now up to a 4.31 ERA and 1.60 WHIP through 31.1 innings, and his 18 walks is tied with Carlos Rodon for second most in the American League behind Charlie Morton (20).