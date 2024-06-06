Kikuchi (3-5) earned the win Thursday over Baltimore, allowing one run on four hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out six.

Kikuchi held the Orioles scoreless through his first five innings, ultimately allowing a lone run on an Adley Rutschman solo home run in the sixth. It was an encouraging rebound effort from the 32-year-old left-hander, who'd given up 10 earned runs over just 8.1 innings in his previous two outings. Kikuchi lowered his ERA to 3.48 on the campaign with a 1.22 WHIP and 71:15 K:BB across 13 starts (72.1 innings). Kikuchi is currently scheduled to face the Brewers on the road in his next outing.