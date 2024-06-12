Kikuchi (4-5) allowed three hits and four walks while striking out five over five shutout innings to earn the win over the Brewers on Tuesday.

Kikuchi's four walks ran up his pitch count quickly, but it was an otherwise strong performance. This was just the second time in his last 11 outings that he's walked multiple batters. The southpaw has won his last two starts and now has a 3.26 ERA on the year with a 1.23 WHIP and 76:19 K:BB through 77.1 innings over 14 starts. Kikuchi's next start is projected to be at home versus the Red Sox.