Thompson cleared waivers and was sent outright to Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports.

After being DFA'd by the Blue Jays on Tuesday, Thompson will remain with their Triple-A affiliate but no longer holds a spot on the 40-man roster. The 29-year-old righty has a 6.89 ERA and 1.55 WHIP through 47 innings this season and would need to turn things around quickly to have a chance at playing in the big leagues in 2023.