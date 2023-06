The Blue Jays designated Thompson for assignment Tuesday.

Thompson was sent to Triple-A after failing to make the Jays' roster out of spring training, and he hasn't fared well since. He holds a 6.89 ERA and 1.55 WHIP through 47 innings across 11 starts. His poor performance means he likely won't see the majors anytime soon, but he could be scooped up by a team hoping he returns to his 2021 form.