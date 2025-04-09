Atlanta optioned Thompson to Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
Thompson is clearing out to make room on the roster for Rafael Montero, who is officially active Wednesday after being acquired via trade from Houston. The 31-year-old Thompson was with the big club for a week but didn't make an appearance.
More News
-
Braves' Zach Thompson: Joins major-league roster•
-
Braves' Zach Thompson: Inks minors deal•
-
Blue Jays' Zach Thompson: Outrighted to Buffalo•
-
Blue Jays' Zach Thompson: Designated for assignment•
-
Blue Jays' Zach Thompson: Will begin year in Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Zach Thompson: Strong outing Thursday•