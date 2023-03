Thompson was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo by the Blue Jays on Saturday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Thompson did not pitch well in the Grapefruit League, as he allowed eight runs in 11.1 innings with a 1.06 WHIP. The right-hander is likely to be a swingman option for the Blue Jays in 2023, though it's a role that isn't likely to lead to much fantasy relevance.