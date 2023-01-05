site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Zach Thompson: Designated for assignment
Thompson was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Thursday.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Rich Hill. Thompson held a 5.18 ERA over 29 appearances -- 22 starts -- for the Pirates in 2022. He would seem to stand a good chance at passing through waivers unclaimed.
