Thompson gave up a hit and struck out three over 1.2 innings of relief in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins.

The 29-year-old right-hander put up mediocre numbers with the Pirates last season while being used primarily as a starter, but the Blue Jays will likely deploy him as a long reliever if he breaks camp on the 26-man roster. Thompson has made a solid case for a spot with a 12:3 K:BB through 11.1 innings this spring.