Bradley was released by the Guardians on Saturday.
Bradley was the Guardians' Opening Day first baseman but was designated for assignment at the start of May after grabbing just two hits in eight games. His struggles continued at the Triple-A level, where he hit .174/.268/.359 with a 37.4 percent strikeout rate in 47 games. The 26-year-old has plenty of power, as evidenced by his 14.8 percent barrel rate in 97 big-league contests, but his 37.1 percent career strikeout rate leaves him well short of being a major-league regular.
