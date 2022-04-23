Bradley, who is not in Saturday's lineup against the Yankees, is hitting .067 with eight strikeouts in 15 plate appearances.
It's not that surprising to see Bradley on the bench against lefty Nestor Cortes, but he clearly hasn't seized any extra playing time, even with Owen Miller on the COVID-19 injured list. Bradley is out of minor-league options, so the Guardians will keep carrying him as a lefty slugger in the short term.
