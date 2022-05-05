Bradley was outrighted to Triple-A Columbus on Thursday.
Bradley was designated for assignment by the Guardians on Sunday but will remain in the organization. He appeared in just eight major-league games to begin the season, but he'll presumably see more playing time in Columbus.
