Bradley was designated for assignment by the Guardians on Sunday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Bradley saw sporadic playing time with the major-league club this year and hit .118 with a run and nine strikeouts over eight games. The 25-year-old is out of options, so he'll be cast off the 40-man roster prior to Monday's cutdown deadline. If Bradley isn't claimed on waivers, he'll likely head to Triple-A Columbus.