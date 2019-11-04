Morrow's (elbow) team option on his contract was declined by the Cubs on Monday, making him a free agent, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

After signing with the Cubs prior to the 2018 season, Morrow battled arm injuries throughout the second half of 2018 and over the entire 2019 season, which helped lead the team to sign Craig Kimbrel as its closer. The 35-year-old pitched well in 2018, recording a 1.47 ERA with 22 saves over 35 appearances. Morrow has the talent to perform as a late reliever for a team next year, but his uncertain health is cause for concern heading into his age-36 season.