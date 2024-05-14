Minter worked around a hit and walk allowed to pick up the save Monday against the Cubs. He pitched a shutout inning with no strikeouts.

For the second straight night, Minter received the call for the save but was able to escape Monday unlike Sunday evening. Minter allowed Cody Bellinger to reach via an infield single and walked Christopher Morel before securing three outs to finish the game. Raisel Iglesias, who threw 48 pitches over back-to-back outings on Thursday and Friday, was likely slated for additional rest and should retain his closer role over Minter in Atlanta.